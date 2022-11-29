Liberia: SDI Boosts Women Groups Capacity

The Sustainable Development Institute (SDI) with support from the Green Livelihoods Alliance (GLA 2.0) Thursday, November 24, 2022 convened a two-day regional annual learning and experience-sharing event with women groups engaged in land & human rights advocacy in the western region.

The event will last from November 24-25, 2022. It started with a parade through the principal streets of Tubmanburg, Bomi County.

The women group under the banner Western Region Women Network Association (WEWONA) is a conglomeration of women advocacy groups in the western region comprising Bomi, Gbarpolu and Grand Cape Mount Counties.

WEWONA was organized by the Sustainable Development Institute (SDI) as part of the GLA 2.0 Forest for a Just Future program which brings women under one umbrella to speak on issues affecting them.

The event currently taking place in Tubmanburg is titled: "Regional annual learning and experience sharing events with women groups engage in land & human rights advocacy in the western region."

This is the first annual women's conference in the region organized by SDI.

During the two-day events, the women and organizers will review and adopt their constitution, induct new leaders into offices, appear on radio stations, and learn more about the GLA program.