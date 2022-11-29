Liberia: Pres. Weah, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim in Doha - Qatar Commits to Funding Phase II of Lofa Road Pavement, Other Projects in Sports, Aviation and Health

Doha — The President of Liberia, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah and the Emir of Qatar, H.H. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met Sunday November 27, 2022 for a bilateral on the sidelines of the 2022 World Cup being hosted by Qatar.

During the bilateral meeting held on November 27, 2022 in Doha, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani committed more funding for the Second Phase of the pavement of Gbarnga - Mendikorma Highway Project (Lofa Road).

The Emir made the commitment following President Weah's request during the meeting.

Dr. Weah described the Lofa Road as a "critical national infrastructure".

Qatar, through the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA), contributed to the ongoing works.

In addition to committing to funding Phase II of the Lofa Road, the Emir also agreed to assist the Liberian Government in meeting her development goals as enshrined in the Pro Poor Agenda Prosperity and Development (PAPD).

The Liberian Chief Executive among other things requested for cooperation and investment opportunities between Liberia and Qatar in the areas of aviation, education, agriculture, forestry, health, road development, energy, low cost housing and infrastructure sectors as well as manufacturing.

"I look forward to the coming of Qatar Airways to build public-private partnership with actors in the Liberian private sector, with the view of establishing a local airline in Liberia to serve the sub-region", the Liberian Chief Executive also said.

As a result of the President's requests, the Emir has agreed and promised to send a delegation from the Government and Qatari Business community to visit Liberia early 2023.

Under the Leadership of the Liberian President, diplomatic relations between Liberia and the State of Qatar continue to witness positive developments at the Ambassadorial level, and within the multilateral system; including, but not limited to the International Organizations, Inter-parliamentary Assemblies, and the United Nations; based on the shared vision to increase the prosperity of our two countries and peoples.

President Weah thanked Sheikh Tamim, the Government and people of the State of Qatar for the laudable gesture and assistance to Liberia including the provision of ambulances, medical supplies and equipment, and the building of a mosque and school in Liberia.

Additionally, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani described President Weah as a global icon who has inspired many including himself. "My Government and I will work with you for the betterment and mutual benefits of our Countries", the Emir said.

He thanked President Weah for supporting Qatar in the race to host the world cup a decade ago.

President Weah also praised the Emir and the people of Qatar for the successful hosting of the World Cup so far and also for the warm hospitality accorded his delegation in the beautiful capital City of Doha, and for the excellent arrangements that the Qatari Government has made for the delegation's comfort and security.

President Weah extended an invitation to His Highness, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to visit Liberia saying, " I am with the strongest conviction that an exchange of State Visits between Your Highness and me is very important as we work towards further strengthening Liberia - Qatar relations."

The two leaders agreed that modalities for the visit will be worked out through diplomatic channels.

The commitments made today are in addition to an Agreement signed by the Government of Liberia and ASPIRE for the construction of sporting facilities in Liberia, training of young people and coaches in various disciplines.