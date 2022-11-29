Ghana Defeats South Korea By 3-2

28 November 2022
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Priscilla Nimako

The Black Stars of Ghana defeated South Korea 3-2 in their second Group H game at the Education City Stadium in Qatar

The Black Stars went into the encounter with a determination to win all three points after failing to secure a win in their first match against Portugal.

Mohammed Salisu and Mohammed Kudus' goals in the 24th and 34th minute put Ghana in a comfortable lead in the first half.

South Korea got back in the second-half game with pressure on Ghana and it resulted in two goals from Gue-Sung Cho to level for the Asians.

Seven minutes after Korea's equalizer, Mohammed Kudus score a goal to put Ghana in the lead.

Ghana is now placed second in the Group H stage by three points and five goals.

Ghana will face Uruguay in the third encounter of the FIFA World Cup on Friday 2nd December 2022.

