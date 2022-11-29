Nigeria: Minister Tasks Social Devt, Welfare Directors On Poverty Eradication

Minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq has tasked directors in social development and welfare departments to work out strategies to successfully eradicate poverty in Nigeria.

Farouq made the call yesterday in Abuja at the 1st Conference of Directors, Social Development/Welfare with the theme: "Poverty, Inequality and Social Development: Innovations around the World."

She said the theme presents social challenges that have devastating impacts on lives and livelihoods across the globe, exacerbating poverty, inequality, and other social challenges.

Farouq noted that social welfare is an organised function with a set of activities to enable individuals, families, groups, and communities to cope with the social problems of changing conditions.

"As you may be aware, the conference of directors of social development is the highest decision-making for social development sector in the country, the conference forum will enable directors of Social Development/Welfare in the country to share experiences on problems affecting the successful implementation of Social Development Programmes in the country and initiate futuristic plans and approach in the delivery of Social Services to the targeted groups," she said.

Earlier, the director Social Development Department of the ministry said in line with its mandate, the ministry as the lead agency of the Nigerian government in the implementation of social development policies and programmes has just begun the processes of reviewing the Social Development Policy Guideline for the country.