Ghana: KOICA Supports Dawhenya Methodist School With Sanitary Facility

Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) on Friday handed over a 14-seater water closet toilet facility to the Dawhenya Methodist 'A' Basic school in the Ningo-Prampram District of the Greater Accra region.

It also donated three waste bins, a number of trash bins, scrubbing brushes and other sanitary wares to the school.

Constructed at a cost of about $34,000, the facility has eight toilet cubicles with hand wash basins for the girls and six for the boys with attached hand wash and urinal basins.

Prior to the construction of the facility, the school had a six-seater Kumasi Ventilated Improved Pit (KVIP) latrine which was constructed about 30 years ago, and was shared with some of the members of the community.

However, increased in student enrollment, coupled with use by some community members, exerted pressure on the existing facility which made it uncomfortable to use by the students due to its bad state, particularly the offensive stench.

The situation compelled some students, especially girls to go back home from school during classes hours anytime they needed to use the toilet or keep themselves clean during menstrual periods.

But, following a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in August this year, between KOICA and the administration of the school after the latter presented a request to the former in July, the facility was constructed.

Country Director of KOICA-Ghana, Moon-Heon Kong stated that the gesture re-affirmed the longstanding relationship with the school since the year 2004 when KOICA supported the construction of the school.

He said the relationship was further strengthened through the dispatch of World Friends Korea (WFK) volunteers to the Dawhenya community where Ms Jiny and Ms Jiwon Song were helping in the early childhood and computer educations respectively.

Additionally, Mr Moon-Heon Kong said through their Official Development Assistance (ODA), KOICA-Ghana had supported the Dawhenya community in various projects in the fields of education and agriculture.

He expressed the hope that the facility would be used and maintained as a symbol of friendship between Korea and Ghana and that, the children would learn and grow up in a healthy and congenial environment.

Speaking on behalf of the Ningo-Prampram Director of Education, Mr Peter Azalekor, pleaded with the community members not to tamper with the facility but rather help maintain it to give the children convenience and also instill sanitation awareness and practices in them.

The District Director of Health Services, Mrs Gifty Ansah, expressed joy and gratitude at the project as it would enhance good sanitation and hygiene among students, thereby preventing such sanitation related diseases among children in the district.

The Headmistress of the school, Mrs Regina Amegah, was represented at the event by Ms Bassilia Sefaah Opoku, a teaching staff.