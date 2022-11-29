Ghana: Seth Abakah Wins Instill Social Media Competition

A teacher at the Association International School in Accra, Seth Abakah, has won the Instill Education Social Media Competition.

The competition targeted teachers from the three main countries of Instill's operations - Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa.

Competing with more than 40,000 educators for the Ghana prize, Mr Abakah demonstrated prowess in social media engagements by sharing Instill Education's posts and motivating school leaders and classroom teachers to follow Instill Education for professional teacher development programmes which would build their competency in education service delivery.

He was awarded a brand new tablet for winning the competition.

Presenting the award to Mr Abakah in Accra on Friday, the Country Lead for Instill Education in Ghana, Ms Sarah Osei, congratulated Mr Abakah for demonstrating exceptional skills in completing modules from the upskill platform, and also encouraging other teachers to build capacity for improved educational outcomes in the country.

She underscored the relevance of improving teacher capacity and professionalism as the teacher remained a pivot on which any educational enterprise revolved.

Ms Osei said Instill Education and the MasterCard Foundation were supporting teachers in the country to build capacity towards improved learning outcomes for the needed socio-economic transformation.

"Education in Africa faces an existential challenging crisis, and for that reason, Instill Education is re-imagining teaching and learning in every African classroom to address, among other things, the 17 million teacher gaps projected by UNESCO for Sub-Saharan Africa by 2030," she added.

Mr Abakah thanked Instill Education for instituting great programmes that addressed the gaps in school leadership and teaching.

"Instill Education is the best online professional career development programme I have so far encountered," he added.

Mr Abakah, therefore, used the opportunity to call on his colleague teachers and school leaders to take advantage of Instill Education's learning management system to improve their teaching competencies.

Head, Association International School, Mrs Audrey Doryumu, commended Instill Education for their efforts on the continent to transform teaching and learning towards improved learning outcomes.

She said she was hopeful that other school leaders and teachers in the country would take advantage of this innovative learning platform to transform education.

She applauded Mr Abakah and urged him to continue the good work.

Instill Education is a pan-African EdTech higher educational institution focusing on teacher professionalism and capacity development towards achieving the learning outcomes and targets contained in the continental and global goals.

The organisation has so far trained over 40,000 Ghanaian teachers and school leaders across the country since February 2022.

For the coming year, Instill Education in partnership with key stakeholders, (the Ghana Education Service, the National Teaching Council, the Centre for National Distance Learning and Open Schooling (CENDLOS), UNESCO, UNICEF, Civil Society Organisations, Private Schools Associations, Teacher Unions) hope to train over 200,000 teachers in the country by the end of 2023.