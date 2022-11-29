Ghana: Malta Guinness Engages Gbawe Community in Clean-Up Campaign

Ghana's biggest non-alcoholic brewed malt beverage, Malta Guinness, over the weekend engaged the people of Gbawe in a plastic cleanup campaign.

The campaign was to ensure that communities inculcate the habit of collecting plastics for recycling and remodeling, as well as to constantly keep their environment clean.

Held at the forecourt of the Chief's Palace, the people within the community were divided into five groups, each represented by their leaders.

The leaders ensured that members took part in the waste collection exercise by gathering enough plastic waste. The waste collected was then weighed on a scale and the group that had enough waste was awarded with gifts.

Marketing Manager for the Adult Premium Non-Alcoholic Drink Segment, Mrs Dianah Adu-Asare, reiterated Malta Guinness's commitment in doing business in a sustainable way.

"As part of our 2030 agenda, we are organising the plastic collection drive in order to create public awareness on the harmful effects of plastics in our society," she highlighted.

She stated that the company planned to institute a plastic bibber centre where people could send in their segregated plastics for incentives.

Mrs Adu-Asare, therefore, entreated the people to segregate their plastic waste in a good manner to reduce the pollution within the society.

Ghanaian Highlife and Afrobeats musician, Mr Drew, on his part noted that he had partnered the beverage company to add something different to his current concert.

"I have been working with the company for a while therefore this year I wanted to do something different with my 'Seleey Concert', thus I welcomed their initiative," he said.

The third edition of the plastic collection drive, saw folks irrespective of their ages, come out of their various houses to partake in the exercise. Souvenirs were also shared.

Malta Guinness has had this engagement and attitudinal change in communities where they source, make and sell their brands since August this year.

Later in the evening, Mr Drew treated the people with his "Seleey Concert" which saw popular musicians such as Shatta Wale and Medikal grace the stage with their performances.