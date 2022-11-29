Ghana: Kwabena Duffour Vows to Return NDC to Power ... As He Congratulates Newly-Elected E/R Executives

An aspiring presidential candidate of the largest opposition, National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Kwabena Duffour has vowed to return the party to power in 2024 general election when giving he chance to lead it.

According to Dr Duffuor, who is a former Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, he has the strong conviction that he is not only politically experienced, but a unifier with the ability to galvanise rank and file of the party to victory.

He said the current economic challenges was not enough evidence to wrestle power from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) rather unity with a common purpose.

To this end, he urged those seeking for various positions in the party to do so with decorum, devoid of insults and attacks on opponents, since the party would have to spend more on damage controls that it would positively project its image.

Dr Duffour made those remarks when he congratulated the newly elected Eastern Regional executives.

He assured the newly elected executives of his commitment and readiness to work closely with them to champion the course of the party not only in the regions but help bring it back to power.

"Congratulations to all winners in the Eastern regional executives election of the NDC, l appreciate your support for these years, with unity of purpose, victory 2024 is possible."

He called on those who lost in the elections to support the winners to ensure that the party comes back to power.

He disclosed that the processes leading to the internal elections were critical for the party to win the 2024 elections, hence the need for cohesiveness and unity to help the party to recapture power.

He said Ghanaians were suffering and yearning for the NDC to save them from the bad economic policies of the NPP.

In a related development, the newly elected NDC Eastern Regional chairman,Dr Mark Oliver Kevor charged the rank and file of the party to put the interest of the party first in achieving victory come 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

He expressed gratitude to delegates that voted for him and other executives to lead the party in the incoming elections.

He further entreated the newly elected executives to repose the confidence of members in galvanising massive votes for the party and by extension winning the 2024 elections.

He urged media practitioners, particularly those in the region to be circumspect in their reportage, leading to reporting and writing nothing but the truth.