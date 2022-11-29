Ghana: Non-Science Students to Pursue Engineering... Director-General, Ges

Kumasi — Government has introduced an opportunity for non-science students from the Senior High Schools (SHS) in the country who want to pursue engineering at the tertiary level.

Dubbed, "Pre-Engineerng Programme", it is a year detailed programmed designed to prepare and train secondary school graduates with non-science background for enrolment into Bachelor of Science in engineering programmes at the University.

Dr Eric Nkansah, Acting Director General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), who disclosed these said: "The programme is a 'game changer' that will open doors to many non-science secondary school graduates, especially Visual Arts graduates who have the desire and possess the ability and creative mind to be trained as innovative and creative engineers to drive the industrialisation agenda in our dear country".

According to the Acting Director, two universities, University of Mines and Technology, Tarkwa, and Pentecost University, Accra, have been selected to pilot the programme.

Dr Nkansah was speaking at the climax of the 70th Anniversary of Saint Louis Senior High School at the weekend.

The celebration was under the theme "Maintaining Our Heritage, Transforming Our World". He noted that only 12 per cent of SHS students were currently enrolled in the sciences.

"This level of science enrolment," he underscored," will not create sufficient pipeline of students required to meet the 60:40 science-humanities ratio target envisaged by our Education Strategic Plan (ESP 2018-2030)".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

To address the challenge, he mentioned government's determination to expand and retool science resource centres of some existing SHSs to improve science enrolment and the quality of instructions.

He said GES was not content with the 33 per cent transition rate to tertiary institutions "and we are working towards getting a chunk majority of our learners transitioning to the tertiary institutions".

"... we are working assiduously to deal with challenges in promotion, upgrading, transfer grants, teacher laptops and all other issues which are inhibiting the productivity of our teachers to give our teachers the peace of mind to deliver the outcomes for us", he emphasised.

Nana Adu Mensah, Chief of Amakom, Kumasi, who is the Board Chairman of the School, asked all and sundry to come together to promote the school, not for their own interests but for the future generation.

Headmistress of the School, Ama Kyerewaa Benefo, touched on challenges facing them such as overcrowding and congestion in the classrooms, dormitories and dining halls.

Abandoned and uncompleted structures namely, assembly halls and classroom blocks, lack of a school park for sporting activities, and challenges with control and discipline of students, among the lots.

She appealed for all stalled projects to be revived, completed and handed over to the school.

Chairman of the occasion, Daasebre Otuo Serebour, called for discipline and integrity to go hand in hand among all for the betterment of the school and country.