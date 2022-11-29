Terror war: Over 886 hardened Boko Haram fighters for prosecution; FG issues travel advisory to Nigerians going to US, Europe are top stories published across all major newspapers in Nigeria today, November 29, 2022.

In 'Today in the News', a newspaper review show on Vanguard Online TV, Damilola Ogunsakin, the anchor, reviewed major headlines published across major newspapers in Nigeria.

Terror war: Over 886 hardened Boko Haram fighters for prosecution

The Theatre Commander, North East Joint Operation, Hadin Kai, Major General Christopher Musa, said yesterday that 886 hardened Boko Haram detainees were currently awaiting transfer to Giwa Project in Kainji, Niger State, for prosecution.

He also said 323 detainees were transferred to Operation Safe Corridor in Gombe State on 8 September 8, 2022, for Deradicalization Demobilization and Rehabilitation, DDR, programme of the Federal government.

FG issues travel advisory to Nigerians going to US, Europe

The Nigerian government on Monday morning issued a travel adviroy to its citizens travelling to the United States and Europe.

The Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said at a news conference in Abuja that the advisory was prompted by attack on Nigerians in London and the stealing of their belongings, including passports.

It's doubtful herders wilfully destroy farms --FG

Despite frequent invasion of farms and killings of farmers in different parts of the country, especially in South East and Benue State, by armed herdsmen, the federal government said yesterday it was unsure herders intentionally unleash their cattle on farms.

The Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Mohammad Abubakar, who stated this while responding to questions at the presentation of his ministry's scorecard for 2015-2023, also blamed the rising cost of basic foodstuff in the country on inflation and aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic which forced many countries, including Nigeria to shut down key economic activities for many months.