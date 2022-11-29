Nigeria: Former Mr Universe, Slami Ifeanyi, Shot Dead in Anambra

Nigerian singer, songwriter and former Mr Universe, Slami Ifeanyi, has been shot dead.

The 31-year-old former Mr Universe was driving his newly acquired Lexus 330 when he was attacked and shot dead at Umubere area of Awka, the State capital.

A Facebook user, Chijioke Okanmelu, who shared the sad news of Slami's death, wrote: "Am Speechless When I Got The News Of Your Death IFEANYI, But Am Still Not Believe Yet Because This Is Not What We Discuss On Phone Last Week, What Do You Want Your Dad And Your Mum To Do ? You Don't Even Remember Your Sister Your Adanne That Leave With You? I can Not Question God."