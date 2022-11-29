Nigeria: Anikulapo-Kuti Family Kicks Over Unauthorised Use of Fela's Song By APC

29 November 2022
Leadership (Abuja)

The family of the late Fela Anikulapo-Kuti has denied supporting the use of the Afrobeats legend's song for a political campaign or supporting any presidential candidate in the 2023 elections.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) had used Fela's popular song "Eko Ile" as a form of the campaign for their 2023 presidential election. This action stirred a lot of controversies among fans, who had speculated that the Kuti family was endorsing the APC party.

In a disclaimer posted by Femi Kuti on his verified social media accounts, he made it known that the action of the APC was without the family's authorisation and the Kuti family has always been neutral when it comes to politics.

The post reads; "Disclaimer and notice of use without consent. We the administrators of the estate of Fela Anikulapo-Kuti issue this disclaimer. We wish to state here for clarity, that the permission of the estate was not sought for the use of Fela's music, Eko Ile, in the All Progressive Congress social media campaign currently making the rounds.

"We do not involve Fela's music in any political campaign at home or abroad and choose to remain neutral. While we wish all candidates the best we demand that the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria are abided by and intellectual property rights are duly respected. Signed the estate of Fela Anikulapo-Kuti."

