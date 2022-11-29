South Africa: Pandor to Host Nigerian Counterpart

International Relations and Cooperation Minister, Dr Naledi Pandor, will host her Nigerian counterpart, Geoffrey Onyeama, for the Mid-Term Review of the Bi-National Commission (BNC) between the two countries.

The meeting will be held in Pretoria on Wednesday.

The South Africa-Nigeria BNC, launched in 1999, is the formal mechanism through which the two countries conduct their bilateral relations.

"The Minister's meeting will review the implementation of the decisions taken at the 10th BNC that was co-chaired by Presidents Cyril Ramaphosa and Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on 03 December 2021," a statement from the department read on Monday.

Nigeria and South Africa have strong historical ties dating back to the struggle against apartheid and colonialism.

Since the establishment of the BNC in 1999, which created a framework for cooperation and partnership between the two countries, 10 sessions have been held so far.

The department said South Africa, through its Missions in Nigeria (Abuja and Lagos), will host the week-long 'South Africa Week Celebrations' from 22 to 28 April 2023, as part of the activities to mark and celebrate the 29th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.