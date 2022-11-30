Nigeria: Singer Yemi Alade Robbed in Cote d'Ivoire

29 November 2022
Leadership (Abuja)

Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade, was robbed in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire where she went to perform over the weekend.

Alade took to her Instagram page on to lament how thieves got into her hotel room, ransacked her belongings and stole all the money they could find.

She wrote: "A few minutes after I left my room, some unknown people decided to go through my things and steal: all the money they could find 🙌🙌🙌🙌 Very good."

Alade had attended and performed at the Creative Africa Nexus Weekend days back.

But responding to well-wishers' concerns, Alade noted that the hotel was investigating, looking through cameras and all but she knew the money is all gone by now.

"The suspects are all denying," she retorted while shaking her head.

