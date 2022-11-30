Nigeria: Skit Maker, Mr Macaroni, Reacts to Arrest of Varsity Student Who Trolled Aisha Buhari

29 November 2022
Leadership (Abuja)

Popular skit maker and actor, Mr Macaroni, has reacted to the arrest of an undergraduate student of the Federal University, Dutse (FUD) in Jigawa State, Aminu Mohammed, over a Twitter post where he alleged that the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, was feeding fat on poor people's money.

Commenting on the arrest and detention of Mohammed, Mr Macaroni said the First Lady is not God and should have taken her grievances to court.

The skit maker, who took to his verified Twitter page, said that Aisha Buhari, is "not bigger than the citizens of Nigeria or the law", further stated that she should use "her power to serve people and not oppress them".

He wrote; "Madam First Lady, you are not God!!! If you have any grievance whatsoever, go to court!!! You are not bigger than the Citizens of Nigeria neither are you bigger than the Law!! You should use your power to serve the people not Oppress them!! Free Aminu!!!"

