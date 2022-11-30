Ghana: Street Academy Holds Annual Stakeholders Meeting

29 November 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Linus Siaw Narthey

The Street Academy, a sports and culture non-governmental organization on Saturday held its annual stakeholders meeting and fundraising in Accra.

The meeting was also to account for what donors and benevolent organisations have supported the academy with from the beginning of the year and also appealed for support.

Speaking at the event, the Board Chairperson, Madam Lydia Sackey said, the academy has been in existence for over 30 years through the help of benevolent organisations and individuals.

She said "We take children from the streets and nurture them- the academically inclined ones are offered admission through the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the skilled ones are also trained in sporting disciplines such as boxing and football."

According to her, the academy needs support to take care of over 60 children with feeding, offering them education, sports and culture.

A Patron of the Academy, Nii Boye Abbey said he was moved by the good works of AtaaLartey (Executive Director of Street Academy), having known him for over a decade.

He said there was pure joy being associated with Street Academy because it is an opportunity for children to have a better life.

Mr Abbey said "it is a clarion call to all stakeholders to help as a corporate social responsibility to give to these children who ordinarily will not have any sense of belonging but will one day become people of substance."

The Executive Director of the Academy, AtaaLartey said there were plans of constructing a mini-stadium at the premises of the academy to nurture sports men and women.

"We will soon put up a mini-stadium here to produce great boxers like Joseph Agbeko, Christian Mensah and others. We plead with stakeholders to support the academy with food stuff to be able to feed the children," he said.

Former Deputy Minister of Interior and Lawyer, Mr EffahDartey supported the academy with Gh¢5,000 while a product of Street Academy and former World Bantamweight Organisation (WBO), Joseph Agbekopledged an undisclosed amount of money.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.