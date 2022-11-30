Ghana: Gold Fields PGA Championship Tees Off Tomorrow in Damang

The Tournament Director of the Professional Golfers Association (PGA)-Ghana, Mr Akwasi Prempeh has said the 18-hole Damang Golf Course is ready and in a good shape to host the ninth Gold Fields PGA Championship.

This edition, set to tee off tomorrow and end December 3, would have in attendance eight foreign based players who would compete with 28 home-based players for the Gh¢50,000 prize money at stake for the main event.

Winner for the Seniors event will also pocket an amount of GH¢20,000.

Speaking to the Times Sports yesterday, Mr Prempeh commended the managers of the course for putting it into a good shape, adding that, "it was ready to host the biggest championship on the calendar."

He disclosed that a North Carolina USA based golfer, Sean Donton has been invited to play to make the cut for qualification to the professional rank.

Mr. Joshua Mortoti, Executive Vice President of Gold Fields West Africa, at a press conference to announce the event, commended the PGA for its commitment towards the success of the events.

He said an amount of GH¢336,500 would be spent on prizes for the competition.

Mr. Mark Coffie, President of the PGA also explained that the 24 Ghanaians to be joined by the eight foreign based professionals were winners from four mini tournament played within the year as qualifiers for the main championship.

He said the foreign based players would be expected from Nigeria, Cote d'Ivoire, He said 16 senior golfers to be involved in the Seniors championship.

Mr Hans De-Beer, Chairman of the Organising Committee, also commended the course managers for the good work to make it ready.

"The Damang course is currently in a very good shape and ready for the tournament. Golfers will enjoy a very good atmosphere conducive for the sport.