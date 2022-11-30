Ghana: Enginmac Laser Technologies Pledges Support for Tennis

Enginmac Laser and CNC Technologies Limited, a metals technology company, has pledged to invest in the growth of tennis, describing it as a sport with great potential and an avenue where young Ghanaians can realise their dreams.

According to the Project Manager of Enginmac, Charles Foli, they identified that tennis was adored and elicited interestfrom young people but its tag as one of the least finance sports quenched the desire to take it up professionally.

The company, one of the sponsors of this year's Accra Senior Open Tennis Championship (ASOTC)which kicked off yesterday, at the Accra Lawn Tennis Club (ALTC) will provide support fortennis through the sponsorship of competitions and provision of equipment.

In addition, they will provide training and travel support for players to compete internationally.

The company made the pledge at the commissioning of its factory at Spintex in Accra on Saturday.

Mr Foli said the support was meant to spur the young and talented players that could win Ghana laurels in the sport to fully concentrate on their craft and assured that if they excelled, the company was available to offer them the full support to thrive in their tournaments.

Jeff Bagerbaseh, the national sixth-ranked player in the men's division, extended gratitude to the company and called their investment 'much needed' for tennis.

He said one of their challenges as athletes was the inability to participate in international competitions which earned them international rankings due to inadequate funds.

He welcomed the partnership and expressed the hope that it will enable more tennis players to compete on the international stage to improve their ranking which was critical to their development as tennis players.

The second seeded national men's player, Johnson Acquah added that the partnership was a morale booster for national athletes to perform at an elite level to ensure that the support was not in vain.

He invited other companies, organisations and the game's lovers to troop to the ALTC for this year's Senior Open Championship.