Ghana: ... Pres Akufo-Addo Lauds Stars

29 November 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo yesterday sent a congratulatory message to the Black Stars after defeating South Korea in a Group H game of the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

After taking a 2-0 lead in the first half, the Black Stars overcame a second half scare to win 3-2 to revive the team's hopes of progression to the next round.

The President, in a Facebook post described the win as a hard fought victory, considering the South Korean firepower in the second half that saw them pull parity in the first 10 minutes of the second half.

"Kudos to the Black Stars. Hard fought, but thoroughly well-deserved victory against South Korea."

It continued: "Proud of the entire team and the unalloyed support given to them by all Ghanaians. Now to the final game against Uruguay," President Akufo-Addo said.

Southampton defender, Salisu Mohammed and Kudus Mohammed put Ghana ahead in the first half and painted a picture of a Ghanaian thrashing.

But the Koreans turned the game on its head, hitting back through Cho Gue-sung.

But Kudus fired the Stars back to the top again after completing a fast break and defended deep into time added on when the Koreans laid siege in the Stars area.

Ghana will next play Uruguay in their last group game.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.