Ghana: ... Pres Akufo-Addo Lauds Stars

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo yesterday sent a congratulatory message to the Black Stars after defeating South Korea in a Group H game of the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

After taking a 2-0 lead in the first half, the Black Stars overcame a second half scare to win 3-2 to revive the team's hopes of progression to the next round.

The President, in a Facebook post described the win as a hard fought victory, considering the South Korean firepower in the second half that saw them pull parity in the first 10 minutes of the second half.

"Kudos to the Black Stars. Hard fought, but thoroughly well-deserved victory against South Korea."

It continued: "Proud of the entire team and the unalloyed support given to them by all Ghanaians. Now to the final game against Uruguay," President Akufo-Addo said.

Southampton defender, Salisu Mohammed and Kudus Mohammed put Ghana ahead in the first half and painted a picture of a Ghanaian thrashing.

But the Koreans turned the game on its head, hitting back through Cho Gue-sung.

But Kudus fired the Stars back to the top again after completing a fast break and defended deep into time added on when the Koreans laid siege in the Stars area.

Ghana will next play Uruguay in their last group game.