Ghana: CAMFED Ghana, Stakeholders Review Work

CAMFED Ghana, a leading girls' education support and entrepreneurship empowerment organisation, on Thursday, held its National Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Tamale, the Northern Regional capital on the theme: "The guide program: a vehicle for social change."

It was attended by stakeholders such as CAMFED beneficiaries, Ghana Education Service, Ghana Health Services, traditional rulers, CAMFED partner schools, and Community Champions, among others.

The national AGM provided a unique opportunity for CAMFED Ghana to report on the major team and programmatic activities that had been undertaken in the year, and to receive input from champions that will inform strategies and approaches for the ensuing year.

It was an opportunity for the stakeholders to take stock and report on CAMFED's key activities, share experiences and successes, identify gaps in implementation, and above all contribute to the formulation of the overall work plan of CAMFED Ghana for the next year.

In her welcome address. Mrs Sally Ofori Yeboah, National Director, CAMFED Ghana, stated that the 2022 national AGM was being held at a time when the international community was grappling with the economic crisis occasioned by the after-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the general impacts of the Russian-Ukraine war.

"Being a part of the global economy, certainly the current economic challenges affecting almost every country in the world have had an impact on CAMFED's operations," she stated.

She, however, said that despite the challenges, CAMFED remained resilient and true to its clients- the girls and young women the organization works for.

The National Director added that CAMFED was in the third year of its strategic plan, and was working to support one million girls to go to school, scale up a Learner Guide program, and invest in enterprise development for their beneficiaries.

"The Guide Program: A Vehicle for Social Change" is in direct response to strategic imperative two and tries extension imperatives one and three of the strategic plan. CAMFED has several guide programs including transition guide, business guide and learner guide, as well as plans to set up an agric guide program soon" she said.

She expressed gratitude to their donors, partners and CAMFED champions for standing with the organisation and supporting its programmes and activities over the years.

On her part, the Board Chairperson, of CAMFED Ghana, Mrs Matilda Bannerman-Mensah, said in addition to the Learner Guide that seeks to support the education of about 5 million girls, CAMFED was planning to establish Agric Guide and Health Guide to support young women entrepreneurs and those in agriculture and agribusinesses to excel in their ventures.

She pledged the support of CAMFED to the development of education in Ghana and urged stakeholders to support them in achieving their aims.