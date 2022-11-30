Ghana: CENWES Outshines Ashba to Clinch 3rd COESA Title

The Central-West (CENWEST) zone secured their third Colleges of Education Sports Association (COESA) title, edging hosts Ashanti-Brong Ahafo (ASHBA)zone to first place after a commanding performance at the Paa Joe Stadium, Kumasi.

CENWEST, representing Colleges in the Central and Western zone, hauled a total of 31 medals, including 15 gold, nine silver and seven bronze ahead of ASHBA's total of 38 medals including 13 gold, nine silver and 16 bronze.

The CENWEST zonal chairman, Philip Ntaah could not hide his joy at his zones' success, adding that they deserved to win the festival.

"I'm very happy that Cenwest has made history for the third time at the COESA games, sweeping seven trophies. When we held our zonal festival at Enchi, it was keenly contested.

The President of the Conference of Principals of Colleges of Education (PRINCOF), Dr. Emmanuel Nyamekye said by far, this was one of the most competitive COESA games held.

"The difference in points should tell you it was highly competitive. That is what we wanted to see and I am sure our sportsmen/women have shown what they can do."

The Eastern-Greater Accra zone (EGA) produced a spirited performance to clinch the women's netball championship and medals in athletics to place overall third with a total of 25 medals, made up of 11 gold, 10 silver and four bronze.

The Volta zone placed fourth after winning the men's football and handball gold to make up for the15 medals, including three gold, two silver and 10 bronze.

The Northern zone placed fifth overall with their four silver and two bronze medals.

The final day of the festival on Saturday was climaxed with the athletics championships which witnessed the breaking of four records during the two-day event.

EGA's 400m specialist Deborah Agudey Doeyoe smashed the six-year-old COESA record after she clocked 1:00. 21 to eclipse the old record of 1:01.43s set by Emmanuelle Appiah CENWEST in 2016.

The women's 400m record, 4x100m relay record, the men's medley and women's medley records were also broken.

CENWEST won the women's athletics event with 11 gold, seven silver and four bronze medals totaling 22. EGA came second with seven gold, four silver and two bronze medals while ASHBA settled for third with four gold, three silver and nine bronze medals.

Hosts ASHBA produced a strong performance to win the men's athletics championships with nine gold, six silver and seven bronze medals, followed by EGA with four gold, six silvers and two bronze medals. CENWEST came third with four gold, two silver and three medals.

Technical Chairman of COESA, Mr Bismark Tsorhe said there were a lot of positives to take from the organisation of the festival.

"It has been quiet tough since the Covid-19 enforced ban was lifted on sports in Ghana. We took a bold decision to have the games, particularly for our level 400 students who wouldn't have tasted this competition, had it not been held this year.

The five COESA zones is made up of the Volta, North, Ashanti-Brong Ahafo, Central Western and Eastern-Greater Accra.

They competed in volleyball, football, handball, netball, athletics, table tennis and cross-country.