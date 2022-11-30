Ghana: Kudus, the Talk of Doha

Doha — Black Stars Ajax offensive midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, has captured the hearts of football fans in the Qatari capital city of Doha, venue for the ongoing 2022 World Cup tournament.

The 22-year-old midfielder has been in smashing form for the Stars, cracking home two goals on the afternoon in Ghana's 3-2 victory over South Korea in the second game of Group H - at the Education City Stadium on Monday.

From the various media centres, bus and metro stations, Kudus' name has sent tongues wagging in admiration - with some asking whether he plies his trade in the English Premiership.

They poured laudations on his footwork, finesse and adroit dribbling skills, predicting he was going to have a phenomenal future.

When told he plays his football in the Netherlands, an Englishman - Tony Walson, screamed: "Kudus has no business being there; we need him in the Premiership."

This view was accentuated by Egyptian journalist, HalashMoustafa, who thinks the Ayax star will be a more quality player if he moves.

"Kudus is a great player, doubtless. But I think he has to move to the bigger clubs - especially in England, if he really wants to be better than he is now."

Meanwhile, it is being reported here that scores of scouts are on the heels of the Ghanaian young star, wanting to bait him for a lucrative deal in the French, Spanish and English leagues.

Kudus made history by becoming the first Ghanaian to score two goals in a single game at the World Cup, deliciously screwing through his efforts in both halves.

He first glanced home a 34th-minute Jordan Ayew romantic cross for a 2-0 Ghana lead before completing a Man-of-the-Man performance after rasping in the winner in the 68th minute from a magnificent Gideon Mensah spadework.

Monday's back-breaking win, catapulted Ghana from the bottom of the log to second position, following the 2-0 defeat of Uruguay by Portugal.

South Korea and Uruguay shared the spoils in a competitive barren game last Thursday and thus occupy the third and fourth positions respectively.

A draw against Uruguay could see the Stars cruising through to the Round of 16 stage, unless the unexpected happens with the Koreans beating Portugal by a two-goal margin.