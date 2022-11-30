Ghana: 'If I Drive I Don't Drink' Campaign Launched At Kasoa

Kasoa — Drivers must desist from taking alcohol and substance abuse when driving, Ms Eunice Osei-Tutu, the Corporate Relations Manager of Pernod Richard Ghana, has stated.

She said the practice would prevent road crashes associated with the drink-driving in the country.

Ms Osei-Tutu gave the advice at the launch of a road safety campaign dubbed "Metwi a Mentwa" (if I drive I won't drink) for drivers at the Kasoa Old Station at Kasoa in the Central Region on Monday.

The campaign, organised by Pernod Ricard Ghana, producers of Wines and Spirits, in partnership with Street Sense Organisation (SSO), road safety advocate, was aimed at reducing the incidence of drunk-driving.

She said the transport sector was a crucial sector in the country's economy, stressing the need to reduce crashes to save lives and properties.

She said Metwi a Mentwa was a road safety initiative to reduce the incidence of drunk-driving through education on the risks and dangers associated with the practice.

Ms Osei-Tutu stated that similar educational programmes would be replicated at transport stations, including Neoplan, Obra, Kaneshie, Tudu, Amasaman, Ashiaman, Lapaz, all in the Greater Accra Region, and Nsawam in the Eastern Region to educate drivers as this year's Christmas approaches.

She called on stakeholders in the transport sector to help reduce the canker of road crashes in the country to ensure the country's Gross Domestic Product and human resources were protected.

The Trustee of Board of SSO, Mrs Gloria Laryea, commended the drivers for their contributions to the transport sector in the country.

She stated that alcohol intake during driving impaired vision which could result in road crashes.

Mrs Laryea urged them to abide by the road safety regulation in the country to ensure that lives and properties were saved in the country.

The First Trustee of Kumasi-Nkawkaw Ghana Private Road Transport Union, Mr Muntala Yahya, commended the management of both Pernod Ricard Ghana and SSO for the initiative, stating that it would educate the drivers on best practices.

Mr Yahya assured them of their continuous partnership and called for more of such collaboration.

As part of the occasion, road safety educational fliers and reflective vests were distributed to the drivers.