Ghana: Aema Accounts for Stewardship

The Ayawaso East Municipal Assembly (AEMA) yesterday organised a town hall meeting in Accra, as part of its responsibility to account to the people for its stewardship.

The meeting discussed national and community issues as well as sought opinions on projects and programmes needed for the people within its jurisdiction, and also to account to them what the revenue generated on their behalf were used for.

In a brief presentation, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of AEMA, Hajia Salma Mohammed Sani Adam-Kuta, stated that although the problems facing the municipality was not fully eradicated, a lot had been done.

"So far we have renovated some school classroom blocks, constructed new school buildings, constructed some toilet facilities as well as health centers and with the help from government few constructionsof some roads have been made in the municipality," she said.

Hajia Adam-Kuta noted that though the challenges of the municipality were numerous, such as sanitation, youth unemployment, lack of Senior High Schools (SHS), some deplorable roads, they were not unsurmountable, and hopefully with time would be resolved.

Further, she pleaded with the public to do their best to support the assembly meet its responsibility by paying their fees due the assembly, because it was needed to continually improve the basic needs of people in the municipality.

"I know we are in challenging times, but we cannot also stop the provision of basic things that will aid the development and improve upon the lives of people, let's all try and do our bid," she pleaded.

Giving people the opportunity to share their ideas, grievances, their expectations and the way forward a number of issues were raised.

Among those were teenage pregnancy, meter delivery issues, illegal meter connections, delays in receiving electricity bills, sanitation problems, rape issues and drug abuse.

Responding to some of the issues, the Municipal Environmental Health and Sanitation Director, Mrs Josephine Gawu said it was the duty of every household to sweep and clean their frontage and the responsibility of the assembly to ensure its effectiveness.

On her part, the Director of Social Welfare and Community Development, Mrs Lydia Winifred Mensah-Bonsu also said they looked forward to identifying delinquent children and put them in school or apprenticeship in order to curb teenage pregnancy,drug abuse and rape.

Present were the Presiding Members, Assembly Members, Council of Zongo Chiefs, Heads of Security Services, Heads and representatives of Departments or Institutions, Unit Committee Members, traders and residents.