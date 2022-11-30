Ghana: Airteltigo Introduces Esim Service in Ghana

Poised to give customers access to cellular service via a virtual SIM, network operator AirtelTigo has introduced an Embedded SIM (eSIM) service in Ghana.

This means that users with eSIM compatible phones will no longer require physical SIM cards, allowing them to use different providers on the same phone.

The Chief Executive Officer AirtelTigo, Leo Skarlatos, said the new service made AirtelTigo the first network operator in Ghana to offer such service.

He claimed that the eSIM technology had become a part of the digital revolution sweeping through the telecoms and smartphones space.

"With the introduction of eSIM, AirtelTigo continues to stay ahead of the curve where innovation is concerned by giving its customers the much-desired flexibility to use the most advanced devices available globally and stay abreast with current technological trends. We constantly strive to deliver on our promise, Making Life Simple for all our customers through innovative products and services.

He said the AirtelTigoeSIM upgrade was free for existing AirtelTigo customers and encouraged customers with eSIM enabled handsets to visit any AirtelTigo to get themselves an eSIM and be a part of the "industry first."

The Chief Marketing Officer AirtelTigo, AtulNarain Singh, stressed "eSIM provides added flexibility to eSIM compatible devices by transforming them from single SIM to dual SIM devices. AirtelTigoeSIM will also make Life Simple for customers who are frequent international travellers and must manually switch between SIMs whenever they cross borders. Smartphone users can dial *#06# to check whether their devices support eSIM or not; phones supporting eSIM will show a barcode with 'EID' at the beginning of the code on the screen. We are very confident that our existing and new customers will quickly move to our eSIM for what it delivers."

The Minister for Communication and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, applauded AirtelTigo for their commitment to digitalisation and the launch of this latest eSIM technology in Ghana.

She said the service would help to improve telecommunication service in the country and helped customers to use the services of the company without physical SIM.

AirtelTigo is a Ghanaian owned telecommunication company that provides a wide range of dynamic and innovative telecommunications services including mobile voice, data, mobile financial services, and business connectivity solutions.

With the credo of customer first, AirtelTigo constantly innovates to make life simple for its customers.