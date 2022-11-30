Ghana: Ellen White Seventh Day Adventist in K'dua Gets New Classroom Block

The New Juaben South Municipal Assembly (NJSMA) has inaugurated a six-unit classroom block with ancillary facilities for Ellen White Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Basic school in Koforidua.

The facility was funded through the District Assemblies Common Fund at the cost of GH₵ 529,772.

It commenced on March 2, 2021, and completed on March 3, 2022 by KB2 Global Limited, contractors of the project.

The new classroom block would house the school's kindergarten pupils and provide a more comfortable and conducive environment to improve teaching and learning.

The Coordinating Director for NJSMA, Mr Edward Abazing, said the provision of the classroom block was in response to the plea by the school for such a facility to provide a more conducive environment for its kindergarten students.

He said the facility would provide a serene environment for the smooth running of teaching and learning, and hoped it would erase previous inconveniencies experienced by the school.

"It is the responsibility of the assembly to ensure that we provide or improve school infrastructures for the people in our assembly, and hence the construction and commissioning of this facility is in fulfilment to the infrastructures we have to provide for our people," he stated.

He hoped that the facility provided would translate into good results, urging both teachers and pupils to see the facility as an opportunity to improve their performance pertaining to their Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

For his part, the Headmaster of Ellen White SDA Basic School, Mr Boakye Acheampong, thanked the assembly for providing the classroom block, stating that it would alleviate the challenges faced by both teachers and students.

He said the pupils can now heave a sigh of relief and would be able to learn in a more conducive environment.

However, he stated that the proximity of the school was a huge challenge as it was located on a hill, and called on the assembly to come to their aid by levelling the ground for them.

He also revealed that the school shared their premises with miscreants who sometimes messed up their books and classrooms and pleaded with the assembly to help them with security.