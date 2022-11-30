Africa: Kolo Toure Appointed Wigan Boss

Wigan Athletic have appointed former Arsenal and Manchester City defender Kolo Toure as their new manager on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

The 41-year-old replaces Leam Richardson after he was sacked by the Championship club earlier this month.

The Ivorian has spent the past five years coaching at Celtic and Leicester City under Brendan Rodgers but this is his first role in management.

Toure's first game in charge will be the trip to Millwall on 10 December.

Wigan are 22nd in the table, but won their last game against Blackpool before the break for the World Cup.

"We are delighted that Kolo has become the new manager of Wigan Athletic Football Club, and the board are pleased that he is the man to take us forward," chief executive Malachy Brannigan told the club website.

Wigan sacked Richardson after a return of one point from seven Championship matches.

Toure was part of the Arsenal's 'Invincibles' side which won Premier League undefeated in 2003-04 and also won the title with Manchester City.

He ended his playing career with Scottish giants Celtic, helping them claim the Premiership title without losing a match in the 2016-17 season before retiring to join their coaching staff in September that year.