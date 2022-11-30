Ghana: JRA Cosmetics Boss Named 'Humanitarian of the Year'

The Chief Executive Officer of JRA Cosmetics Limited, Ms Jane Reason Ahadzie, has been honoured as the 'Humanitarian of the Year" at the sixth edition of the annual Sustainability and Social Investments Awards held over the weekend in Accra.

Her company, JRA Cosmetics, also won the award for "Best Company in Promoting Art and Culture" for its immense contributions and investments towards the development of the country's creative arts and cultural industry.

In her interaction with the media, Ms Ahadzie thanked the organisers for the honour that had been bestowed on her, adding that the recognition will inspire the company to deepen its social and sustainability commitments.

"The company has been involved in several humanitarian activities over the years, especially in the area of arts and culture where we supported in diverse ways.We are very grateful for this recognition and we are hopeful that it will inspire us to do more to better the lot of society through sustainable operations and actions," she said.

Ms Ahadzie indicated that JRA's continuous investment corporate social initiatives was driven largely by her passion to make sustainable impact in the lives of people and the broader society.

The annual Sustainability and Social Investment Awards seeks to honour and celebrate individuals and corporate bodies that have embedded socially responsible programmes in their operations for the broader good of society.

JRA Cosmetics as a leading cosmetics, skin and hair care as well as basic household products brand in the country, has embarked on numerous humanitarian activities in the domestic arts and culture space.

This year's Sustainability and Social Investments awards, which was on the theme "Leading the sustainability transition through public-private partnerships and collaborations", rewarded over 40 businesses, companies and individuals who have championed sustainable projects in the period under review.