Nigeria: Keymait, a Short-Stay Lodging Marketplace Startup Launches in Six Cities in Nigeria

Keymait an online peer-to-peer lodging marketplace startup company, launched operations in Nigeria earlier last week.

Started by three young Nigerian entrepreneurs, Great Igwe (Chief Executive Officer), Temple Matthew (Chief Technology Officer), and Radiant Ekemini Tom (Chief Product Officer), the company was founded in 2021 and is on a mission to provide travelers with a diversity of lodging options by connecting them with short-let apartments rentals and private homes of local vetted hosts primarily for vacation, business, tourism or religious activities across major cities in Nigeria.

"We saw the need to give travellers diversity of lodging, we also saw that the cost of lodging in Nigeria is astronomically high for a developing nation and we wanted to offer people a cheaper and more affordable travel experience where people can experience home even far away from their home" said the company CEO, Great Igwe.

According to Igwe, throughout 2021 the company gathered market data to determine if there was a viable market size for its product. So far the company has achieved tremendous progress as a start-up. The company looks forward to expanding its user base in Nigeria with a 5 year market expansion plan into Ghana, Botswana, South Africa, Gambia, And Ethiopia.

On the aspect of solving problems, Radiant Ekemini Tom, Keymait's Chief Product Officer said, "We started Keymait to solve three pertinent issues which are; providing access to affordable lodging options all from our easy to navigate website and mobile application, providing homeowners and landlords/apartment managers a relatively easy way to earn money from their properties, and offering travelers diversity in lodging."

The company takes pride in its user data and privacy policies. Hosting/booking on Keymait is simple and straightforward. All one has to do is simply register on the website and provide all the required information and documents, and Voila! You are set to go.

"What makes Keymait unique is the community approach. Unlike some of our competitors who only service high-end-travelers looking for expensive and luxurious apartments, Keymait is accessible to all. Anyone can be a host on keymait provided they meets our hosting requirements and pass the vetting process. On Keymait, you will find luxurious duplexes, single rooms, shared spaces, or an entire bungalow." Tom Added.

Keymait is registered and Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria with Incorporation in the United States as a Delaware C-Corp, the company is currently in operation in the cities of Lagos, Abuja, Owerri, Port Harcourt, Calabar and Uyo.

Experience Home everywhere with keymait!!.