Nigeria: Buhari Seeks Legalisation of Social Investment Programme

President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday sought for legalisation and institutionalisation of the Social Investment Programme in Nigeria (NSIP).

This is as he, among other requests forwarded to the Senate through different letters, sought for creation of 10 new national parks across the country.

Buhari requested the Senate to consider and approve an executive bill forwarded to it to that effect.

He explained in the letter read in plenary by the Senate President , Ahmad Lawan, that consideration and passage of the bill will provide the enabling law for effective implementation of the programme geared towards poverty alleviation of vulnerable Nigerians.

"The National Social Investment Programme Establishment Bill seeks to provide a legal and institutional framework for the establishment of the NSIP for the assistance and empowerment of the poor and vulnerable people in Nigeria", he said.

On the National Parks, the president in another letter also read in plenary by Lawan, seeks for concurrence of the Senate to National Park Declaration Order made early in the year for establishment of 10 New National Parks across the country.

Buhari in two other separate requests, seeks consideration and passage of National Library Establishment Bill 2022.

The proposed law, according to him, will provide the legal framework for maintenance of the National Library of Nigeria in line with global practices.

Final request of the president to the federal lawmakers dwells on consideration and passage of an executive bill on Federal Produce Inspection Service.