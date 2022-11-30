Liberia: Reduce Tariff On Customs Duty

The Manager of DBD Import and Export Trading Company Limited Liberia branch Mr. Sanusie Jah has urged the Government of Liberia to reduce tariffs imposed by APM Terminals on customs duty and other port services providers in the country.

Mr. Jah laments that tariff is so high that business people, mainly importers and exporters find it very discouraging and frustrating to do business, which he says has a propensity of not only scaring away investors but impeding the progress of the entire business community.

Speaking in an exclusive interview after he was certificated as Outstanding and reliable importer and exporter of 2022 by the Civil Society, he also noted that conditions levied by APM Terminals regarding clearing of goods from the Freeport of Monrovia which is five days is very limited therefore, he demands an extension of the number of days to enable importers clear their goods.

He expresses dissatisfaction about the current slow pace of business in the country, noting that since COVID-19 surfaced in the country, people are not travelling like before thus, creating a very poor business climate.

The award, according to the pro-democracy group, is in appreciation of the company's excellent and reliable services (Clearing and Forwarding) rendered the general public in 2022.