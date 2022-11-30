Ghana: Mediareachomd, DDP Partner to Promote Outdoor Advertising

mediaReachOMD, a leading media and communication agency network in West and Central Africa, has partnered with DDP to launch an outdoor advertising platform to help businesses advertise their products.

Dubbed 'Abonten' meaning outside platform, it is an out-of-home advertising agency platform to revolutionalise outdoor advertising, offer accurate media planning metrics and introduce a scientific approach to media planning in Ghana.

Speaking at a ceremony to sign the partnership for the programme, the Managing Director of mediaReachOMD, Stephen Onaivi, said the 'Abonten' platform was a bespoke local platform that delivered "A major pinpoint for marketers, media owners and media partners."

He said Abonten platform provided solutions to challenges corporate organisations faced with managing out-of-home inventory.

Mr Onaivi stressed that the platform was locally built for industry stakeholders including marketers, media owners and media planners with a particular focus on convenience, productivity, speed, quality, and monitoring out-of-home campaigns for maximum return on investment in real-time.

"Built to enhance excellence in media planning metrics and introduce the scientific approach to media planning in Ghana, the 'Abonten' platform is locally built to meet the specific out-of-home needs in Ghana leveraging on the technical expertise of our partners within the network," MrOnaivi said.

He said as the leading media buying agency in the sub-region, mediaReachOMD had consistently pioneered thought-leadership in the industry by continuously evaluating syndicated tools available globally to drive meaningful understanding of audience behavior and professionally help clients make the best investment in terms of media buy.

Mr Onaivi said the introduction of the Abonten platform was also to mark the 15th anniversary of mediaReachOMD in Ghana.

The Managing Director of DDP, Norbert Rufu, for his part, said the role of out-of-home advertising in media advertising could not be underestimated considering the current economic dispensation.

He said since 1973 the emphasis on DDP had been placed on out-of-home advertising billboard production, installation, exhibition building, display and wide format digital printing.

Mr Rufu said DDP had over 2,700 billboards across the country controlling 50 per cent of out-of-home advertising serving local and international companies across various sectors including fast-moving consumer goods, telecommunication and financial services.

"DDP is blazing the trail with its choice of out-of-home advertising delivery and continued to demonstrate a clear commitment to efficiency and value for money," he said.

Mr Rufu said the partnership would help to promote the advertising industry and businesses in the country.

"This has been a mutual beneficial relationship over the years, and we look forward to many more of such collaborations," he said.