Ghana: Sulzer-Mansa Opens Workshop to Promote Local Content in Extractives Sector

30 November 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Clement Adzei Boye

A new workshop financed by Sulzer-Mansa, a joint venture company specialising in rotating equipment repairs and upgrades, for the oil and gas companies, has been opened at New Amanful, in the Ahanta West Municipality in the Western Region.

Sulzer-Mansa Engineering Company providescrane maintenance, electrical equipment, hazardous area compliance, rotating equipment maintenance services for sectors such as mining and oil and gas.

Speaking at the inauguration of the new facility here on Thursday, a partner of Sulzer-Mansa, Mr George Yaw Owusu, said most Ghanaians did not possess the technical know-how and critical skills required to operate in the oil and gas industry.

He said it was to address the manpower and skills shortfalls for the oil and gas industry that he partnered Sulzer Engineering Company, the second largest pump manufacturer company, to build the workshop to build capacity of the youth for the oil and gas industry and also provide technical services for the oil and gas companies.

Mr Owusu said eight young engineers had been trained to provide services to the oil and gas industry, mining, power plants and other manufacturing industries.

He said the establishment of the workshop was in line with the Local Content policy, which was meant to ensure produce and services for the oil and gas companies was sourced or produced locally and foreign investors in the oil and gas should have at least a 20 percent ownership.

Mr Owusu said Sulzer and Mansa would help train Ghanaians on how to repair pumps and pipes and other equipment for the oil and gas companies.

He described the local content policy as one of the best legislation in Ghana's petroleum industry especially oil and gas, and hoped that would be applied to the mining and manufacturing industries.

"This legislation has an ownership content and has helped a lot for people to enjoy the fruits of their labour. Again, it also emphasises on technology transfer, that is the most critical aspect," he noted.

The Manager of Sulzer Pumps Middle East, Alex Myers, commended Mr Owusu for the role he had played in the establishment of Sulzer-Mansa Engineering Company.

He said the partnership was in line with the goals of the Petroleum Commission and the government "to develop something for the people of Ghana out of the oil industry."

"Partnership is developing people, the economy, developing technical competence of local companies. This is an opportunity to come in and provide some value and create local jobs, working with people like George Owusu,"Myers said.

