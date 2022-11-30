Ghana: Shama DCE Cuts Sod for School Projects At Aboso, Assorko

The District Chief Executive for Shama, Mr Ebenezer Dadzie, has cut sod for the construction of school facilities at Aboso and Assorko in the Shama Municipality of the Western Region.

The Aboso facility, estimated at GH¢473, 000.00 includes a two-unit block fitted with classrooms, office, kitchen and washrooms, is expected to be completed within six months.

The Assorko project, on the other hand, is estimated at GH¢300,000 and would include a three-unit classroom block with ancillary facilities, and is expected to be completed in six month.

Speaking at the ceremony in Shama on Monday, Mr Dadzie said education was the most important tool in the development of Ghana, saying that was why the government introduced the Free Senior High School policy to allow more students have access to education.

He appealed to the people to cooperate with the contractor to complete the work on time, adding, "contact the assembly if you face any challenges during the construction".

Mr Dadzie also urged the contractor to employ some of the youth from the communities where the constructions were taking place, and desist from employing the services of workers from outside, except for skilled labour not found within the communities.

On his part, the Chief of Assorko, Nana Brekrom II, urged the contractor not to start work until funds were ready.

He explained that the land allocated for the project was a farmland and could still be in use if work was not starting immediately.

The District Director of Education for Shama, Mr Raphael Aidoo Tailor, appealed to the chiefs and people of the two communities to send their children to school because education was very necessary for any development.

He said the opening of the minds of people would surely bring a lot of developmental projects to the communities where these people were from.

Mr Isaac Opoku, an elder from Aboso, thanked the District Assembly for initiating the project in the community.

He said the construction of the school would enable parents send their children to school to gain knowledge for the rapid development of the community.