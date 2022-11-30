Ghana: Sports Minister Praises Ghana Supporters for Cleaning Stadium After Win

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Usif, has commended Ghanaian supporters for staying to clean up the Education City Stadium after the Black Stars and South Korea Group H game on Monday.

Ghana upstaged their Asian counterparts 3-2 on a hard-hitting afternoon at the ongoing World Cup in Qatar.

Ideally, the supporters would have left to celebrate the cracking win which puts the Ghanaian team in contention for a Round of 16 berth.

However, they decided to wait, clean up the stadium and celebrate afterwards - a deed that has won the admiration of many traveling fans as well as Qatari supporters, who turned up in their numbers for the game.

"You have done a great job. You have made our country proud by what you did at the stadium.

"We are here to showcase our culture, tradition and show the world the kind of people we are. And, I'm excited for what you have done."

The Minister made these remarks when he paid a visit to the supporters at the Al Madaen Complex in Doha.

The fans may have emulated the Japanese culture of cleanliness, usually seen after games.

Japan's supporters continue to win an army of fans online as they once again stayed behind to clean up the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, despite watching their side lose 1-0 to Costa Rica. The Asian giants had earlier seen their side post a stunning win over their German counterparts.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Sports Minister has also praised the supporters for their unflinching backing for the Black Stars in the game against Portugal and South Korea.

"Even when the Stars were down by 3-1, I saw you cheering even more vigorously," he added, describing it as very laudable.

Mr Usif applauded the supporters for their prayer, support, dedication and sacrifice all through the team's qualification journey - from Ethiopia, Zimbabwe and South Africa through to Abuja.