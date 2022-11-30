Ghana: 'Creating Enabling Environment Key to Child Development'

Creating an enabling environment for children to thrive wherever they find themselves is very necessary for their development, says Mr Roderick Okoampah Ayeh, Founder of R and F foundation, a child-centred NGO.

"Wherever there are children there should be a certain level of conduciveness to accommodate them, enhance their learning capabilities, protect them and boost their confidence," he added.

Mr Ayeh, said safety and well-being of today's children to some extent, determined the kind of future leaders the country would have, adding, that must be prioritised by every member of the public.

He was speaking with the Ghanaian Times on the sidelines of an engagement with pupils of the Dimpson International School, Sesemi, in the Abokobi Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

The programme saw about 100 children including pupils of the school and some living within the communities being engaged in painting activities, reading and dancing.

The children, who were also fed during the educative interactions with volunteers of the foundation were also presented with educational materials, school bags and clothing.

Also, the R and F foundation donated a 43-inch digital television set to the school to aid in its teaching and learning activities.

According to Mr Ayeh, his outfit usually targeted deprived schools across the country to have educative encounters with the pupils and make donations to the schools and communities as part of efforts to add value to the lives of children within the country, through education.

He said targeting children for generous acts was very necessary, adding that every society must endeavour to make the welfare of children a major priority.

Child protection, he stressed, must be a subject of concern to all and sundry because when children do not find themselves in safe environments, it affected them psychologically.

He also bemoaned that poverty was another factor that affected children badly and called on authorities to continue to put in stringent measures to lift every child out of poverty.

The philanthropist, who is also a microfinance specialist, stressed that ensuring a safer environment for children did not only depend on government, but on every member of the public as well.

Mr Ayeh, therefore, appealed to the public and corporate organisations to pay attention to children and undertake initiatives geared towards improving the lives of the vulnerable.

"We must all come together and make Ghana comfortable for children. Visiting deprived communities to identify needy children and support them should be everybody's business. Let us all come together and make the world safe and enjoyable for children," he added.

Headmaster of the school, Reverend Ebenezer Kpakpo Saka expressed gratitude to the R and F foundation for the kind gesture and appealed for more support of such from the populace.