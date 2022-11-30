Ghana: Petrol, Diesel Prices to Go Down By 10 Percent - Ies

Prices of petrol and diesel are expected to go down between 10 per cent and 8 per cent from Thursday, December 1, 2022, the Institute for Energy Security has projected.

The price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), however, is expected to remain stable on account of the cedi's depreciation, Myjoyonline.com, has reported.

This will be the second consecutive period that prices of petrol and diesel will be going down.

"Prices of the various finished products will be affected by the 13.45% fall in the price of gasoline [petrol], the 11.63 per cent fall in the price of gasoil [diesel], and the 1.88 per cent fall in the price of LPG.

However, the 3.09 per cent depreciation of the cedi against the US dollar is expected to erode portions of the gains from the reductions in international fuel prices. The price of LPG is however expected to remain stable on account of the cedi's depreciation".

On the international market, Brent crude saw a 6.31 per cent decrease in price over the previous window's average price of $95.11 per barrel to the present average price of $89.11 per barrel.

As fresh worries surrounding China roiled global markets on Monday [November 28, 2022], oil prices fell to their lowest levels in 11 months.

Presently, crude oil is hovering around $86 per barrel.