Liberia: Twenty-Two Towns, Villages in Salala and Suakoko Districts Endorse Johnny Kpehe's Senate Ambition

Balama — The support base of senatorial aspirant Johnny Kpehe has received further enlargement and boost with more 22 towns and villages in Bong County pledging their support.

The latest support is coming from Kpakokoyata Town, Teasly Town, Lormata Town all in Salala District, Balama Town, Raymond Town, Gokai Town in Suakoko District, among others.

The residents stated their stance at separate programs Tuesday, November 29, with one voice endorsing Kpehe's senatorial candidacy.

According to them, they prefer Kpehe to other contestants and would demonstrate this with their votes in the forthcoming elections in the county.

While speaking at the event, an elderly man in Balama Town, Peter Yarbah, said residents of town and nearby villages in Suakoko District had agreed to support Kpehe at the 2023 senatorial election in Bong County as they felt it is time for him be in the Capitol Building.

According to Yarbah, "most of us are community and opinion leaders in our various communities and we are ready to partner with Kpehe to further bring development to Bong County, lead with equity, fairness and transparency just like what Senator Prince Moye has done since his election in 2020 ," he added.

"Even though Kpehe is one of us in this Suakoko District, his philanthropic deeds are felt in almost all towns and villages in Bong County and I believe he will do more for us if he wins the senatorial election," he said.

Yarbah said the endorsement of Kpehe's candidacy was a unanimous decision by all the stakeholders in Balama Town, adding they would do the needful during voting.

Responding, Kpehe recapped the beginning of his quest for elective office, promising that he will not disappoint them.

Kpehe appreciated the towns and villages for the confidence reposed in him by their endorsement.

He said, "I appreciate your sacrifice, I have been listening to your deliberations, I thank you most sincerely for your trust in me. I assure that I will bring development to Bong County."

Kpehe urged residents of the over 22 towns and villages not to relent in their support even though the opposition will try do the everything possible to pull the movement down.

Kpehe pledged to utilize his experiences and international partnerships to transform Bong County for the good of the county.

He added that the county's development funds collection would be fair, reliable, and devoid of leaks and waste. "Our social development fund will be spent in the best interest of the people.