Liberia: 'Ignorance to Laboratory Science in Liberia's Health System Is a Big Disaster to Health Crisis in Liberia' - Says Dr. Whapoe

Monrovia — Opposition Vision for Liberia Transformation (VOLT) political Leader Dr. Jeremiah Z. Whapoe speaking at the 46th Anniversary celebration of the Liberia Association of Medical Laboratory Technologists (LAMLT) says 'ignorance to laboratory science in Liberia's Health System is A Big Disaster to Health Crisis in Liberia.'

The Liberia Association of Medical Laboratory Technology (LAMLT) is a non-governmental, non-religious, nonpartisan, and not-for-profit civic professional organization whose mission is to standardize quality medical laboratory diagnostic services across Liberia, in line with international best practices with customer satisfaction in mind.

The organization comprises professional medical Laboratory practitioners with a community of more than 1,000 members across Liberia who are contributing towards quality diagnostic activities in rural and urban Liberia.

Dr. Whapoe, on Tuesday served as keynote speaker at LAMT 46th anniversary, said there are more problems in Liberia's health care system today due to government failure to invest more into the sciences mainly laboratory technology.

"With the ignorance of the importance of laboratory science in Liberia, it is evident that our people continue to die from curable diseases on a daily basis," Dr. Whapoe said.

He further lamented that Liberians are suffering so badly in their own country because they are governed by leaders who lack empathy and compassion for the plight of others which is vividly seen with the poor health care system in Liberia.

The Liberia Association of Medical Laboratory Technology President, Mr. Marcus Kolleh, in remarks, lauded his colleagues and partners for their continuous support towards the smooth running of the institution.

He urged his colleagues to do everything humanly possible to protect the integrity of the professional in the best interest to help save lives.