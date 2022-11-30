Liberian Youth Activist Joins Young Civil Rights Activists in Calling On U.S. Congress to Pass Youth Peace and Security Act

The President of Students Against Corruption, Daniel K. Dennis and several civil rights activists have called on the Foreign Affairs Committee of the United States Congress to lead the process of passing the Youth Peace & Security Act.

Daniel is currently in the United States as fellow of the Community Engagement Program sponsored by the U.S. Department of States. At various meeting with the Committee members, Daniel explained the challenges he and the current generation of Young Liberians had during the 14 years of Civil War and he believes this act will support young people in conflict affected areas. He stressed that young people have always played an important role in driving change and progress.

"From the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee and the Civil Rights Movement, to the young people fighting corruption in the present day, we have seen the power of young organizers countless times in the United States," he said.

"Youth around the world are currently fighting for their communities and beliefs. However, this is more challenging in some places than in others. For example, about 1 in 4 youth are currently living in or otherwise affected by armed conflict," he added.

Despite the important role that youth play in determining the future of their communities, the U.S. currently lacks a comprehensive strategy to address youth in areas where conflicts are occurring. The U.S. is in desperate need of policies assisting and recognizing youth, as young people drive the future of their communities.

Daniel noted that "if young people are not included in peacebuilding efforts, are not included in determining what peace looks like, and cannot make their needs heard, conflict is more likely to re-emerge in the future."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Human Rights Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He called for support to several youths and youth-led movements that doing important works to promote peace and support people currently affected by conflict. "They and other youth need access to aid and international support," he urged.

"Students Against Corruption, as a youth-led organization, is committed to the power of youth to bring positive change to their communities, and we stand in solidarity with youth around the world that I affected by conflict because we been through it as well."

Dennis also attended a high-level meeting with U.S. Department of State Bureau of Conflict and Stabilization Operations headed by Director Jason Ladnier and called for direct support to youth-led organizations in Africa.