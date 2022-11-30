Liberia: Blue Crest University to Award 30 Liberian Students Scholarship in It

Monrovia — As part of its corporate responsibilities across the country, BlueCrest University, one of the hubs for Information Technology (IT) in Liberia, has scaled up its Let's Make Liberia Great (LMLG) scholarship program to assist high school students who cannot afford to enroll at the University.

The LMLG initially benefited 30 students from 12th grade who successfully passed the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

According to the University's President, Dr. Umesh Neelakantanhe, the second batch for 2023 is expected to benefit additional 30 students over the course of four years.

Dr. Neelakantanhe said some of scholarships will be 100%, 50% and 25%. The total scholarship amount is US$130,000.

"This scholarship started in 2022 with social corporate responsibilities of BlueCrest to serve students who are good in the study but cannot afford, last year seventy-four students participate, and thirty scholarship was provided to deserving students, this year we are expecting participation of fifty students," Dr. Neelakantanhe said.

Interested students for the undergraduate scholarship will pursue a degree in both Information Technology (IT) and Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA). The Administration of BlueCrest believes that this will help buttress efforts to support the Government of Liberia's Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD).

Meanwhile, the institution is encouraging students who are interested in the scholarship to formally register, on or before January 11, 2023 at the BlueCrest Liberia campus in Congo town, or contact via [email protected].

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The school has disclosed that the LMLG Scholarship test will be administered on January 14, 2023, at the BlueCrest Liberia campus in Monrovia.

Also speaking, the head of Marketing, Abhishek Tiwari, indicated that the institution's awareness and campaign through LMLG is on and encouraged the successful high school graduates to make use of the opportunity and apply.

Mr. Tiwari said that BlueCrest Liberia has set out a long and phased-out plan, for exploring and identifying unique rural talents, innovations, and interventions.

BlueCrest Liberia has been approved for offering unique higher education programs in Liberia since 2014 and is greatly recognized in society for providing the best Information Technology learning portfolio.

BlueCrest has also confirmed its keenness to provide unique programs and courses in different disciplines. The mission, he added, is to provide higher education to every best possible subset of interest learners in this country. The institution has also evolved a comprehensive outreach program for taking this formal mandate forward.

The LMLG is a formal mission recognized for BlueCrest Liberia and the mission is to evolve great stakeholders through higher education for the country and its emerging young populace.