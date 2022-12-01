South Africa: As President Ramaphosa Faces Impeachment, Tough Political and Constitutional Decisions Await

30 November 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Merten

The President, who pledged to clean up after years of State Capture and chased social compacting, on Wednesday night faced impeachment over serious violations of the Constitution over his other passion, cattle. There are a few good options -- for Ramaphosa or the ANC.

In response to the Section 89 panel recommendation, the Presidency said it recognised the "unprecedented and extraordinary moment for South Africa's constitutional democracy".

Ramaphosa was considering the report and would make an announcement in "due course", according to the statement that reiterated:

"I have endeavoured, throughout my tenure as president, not only to abide by my oath, but to set an example of respect for the Constitution, for its institutions, for due process and the law. I categorically deny that I have violated this oath in any way, and I similarly deny that I am guilty of any of the allegations made against me."

It's exactly what Ramaphosa had also told the three-strong Section 89 panel chaired by retired chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, according to the presidential statement leaked on Wednesday ahead of the report's publication.

In that tactically timed leak, part of an...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

