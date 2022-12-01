Nigeria: Yemi Alade Set to Drop Third EP, 'African Baddie'

Yemi Alade's 10-track project features collaborations with world-class artists, including Spice and Phyno.

Nigerian award-winning musician, Yemi Alade, has announced the track listing for her soon-to-be-released third EP, 'African Baddie', which will be released this Friday, 2nd December.

The 10-track project, which is to be made available by Effyzzie Music, features collaborations with world-class artists, including Spice, Phyno, Bisa Kdei, Zlatan, Bramsito, Joe Dwẻt File, and British Nigerian singer Lemar.

The dancehall artist currently has five studio albums and, soon to be, three EPs (Extended plays) in her kitty.

Yemi, in a statement, said that this new EP is one to strengthen African women.

"I'm an African 'Baddie', but that doesn't mean I don't have emotions. Every woman can relate to all the moods in this EP. One minute, we are begging a man not to hurt us again, and the next, we're in front of the mirror reminding ourselves who is really in control," she wrote.

The 33-year-old artist explained that although she is navigating between new genres with; Dancehall, Highlife, and Afrobeats, the new EP also guides her fans through different moods.

"This new EP is special to me," she said.

"Everyone will be able to resonate with different songs to put them in various moods. There is a song for every person on 'African Baddie. The vibe flows into one another, and I am happy to take my audience on a musical journey with each song".

Tracklist

With ten songs on the project and unique features, the soon-to-be EP dominating the airwaves include 'Pounds & Dollars' featuring Phyno, 'Overload, Jo Jo' featuring Bisa Kdei, and 'Baddie'.

Others are 'Ikebe featuring Zlatan, 'DjeDje' featuring Bramsito, 'Get Down' featuring British-Nigerian singer Lemar, 'My Man' (French Version) featuring Joe Dwẻt File and 'Bubble It's' featuring Spice and 'Begging'.

Preceding the release of 'African Baddie', the artist who has over 59 singles, with hits such as 'Johnny', 'Ferrari', 'Na Gode' and 'Bum Bum', dropped the song 'Bubble'.

It features Spice and has garnered six million views on Youtube and over 20 million views on Tik Tok.

'African Baddie' follows Yemi's Grammy award-winning contributions to Angelique Kidjo's 'Mother Nature' album earlier this year and Beyonce's 'BLACK IS KING' of 2021.

For Yemi, this EP garners the same level of attention and recognition, capturing her versatility as an international artiste.

She will be celebrating the release of her EP in Lagos this Friday and in Abuja at the Bature Brewery on Sunday.

The singer is arguably the top female Afropop artiste in Africa. She is one of the first females in the genre to hit over 100 million views on YouTube and over one million dedicated subscribers.