Nigeria: Kano Makes U-Turn, Lift Ban On Tricycle On Major Roads

Kano — The Kano State government has on Wednesday made a u-turn on it decision restricting movement of tricycle on some major roads and highways across the state.

The decision followed public outcry which greeted the government's earlier decision as a lot of residents were left stranded and trekking distance due to lack of proper arrangements of other means of transportation.

The Managing Director, Kano State Road Traffic Agency, KAROTA, Baffa DanAgundi while briefing newsmen on Wednesday evening announced the government's resolve to rescind on it decision.

DanAgundi said, "the government resolved to allow the tricycle continue to ply the roads alongside the vehicles provided pending when arrangements were fully completed.

"We moved around to see for ourselves the enforcement of restriction of movement of the tricycles and we gathered that the company saddled with the responsibility are not yet fully prepared in such a way that residents would not suffer any form of hardship of means of transportation like we have seen today. A situation where residents and students trekked because arrangement were not fully completed.

"The government commended the sense of maturity displayed by the leadership and the operators for not staging protest or embarking on strike. So in the light of this, the government told the operators to meet with their leaderships and comply their names for onward arrangement where the vehicles (those procured and to be procured) will be handed over to them to operate," DanAgundi however stated.

Recall that the govt had on Tuesday announced restriction of movement of tricycle on major roads and highways which include Ahmadu Bello way by Mundubawa way to Gezawa and Tal'udu road to Gwarzo road with effect from Wednesday.

As early as 8am, security agencies including men of the KAROTA, Civil Defence and other enforcement agencies took over strategic positions of the major roads and highways to effect clamp down on violators of the restriction order.

The tricycle movement restriction left residents including school children stranded and trekked distance to their various destinations.