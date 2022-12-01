Liberia: 'Receive New Heads of Mission With Open Hearts'

--TSA General Tells Salvation Army Liberia, S/Leone & Guinea

The General of the Salvation Army Brian Peddle based in the United Kingdom has challenged Salvationists in Liberia, Sierra Leone, and Guinea Command, to receive their new heads of Mission with peace, love, and full support to the work of God's Kingdom on earth.

Speaking through a written communication which was read during the induction ceremony of Lt. Cols. Luka and Rosoa Khayumbi by Commissioner Tracey Kasuso noted that both leaders are qualified to serve as Heads of Mission of Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea Command.

According to General Peddle's communication Lt. Cols. Luka and Rosa Khayumbi have demonstrated a high level of commitment from various areas of assignments around the world where they previously served before their appointment to Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea Command.

At the same time, The Salvation Army General also cautioned the new heads of Mission of the Command to always work beyond the call of duty in serving God and saving humanity and recruiting more disciples for the advancement of the work of God on earth.

Speaking earlier before the reading the General's message to the peoples of Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea Command, the Instilling officer Commissioner Daniel Kasuso of the Nigeria Territory disclosed that God has blessed the command with good leaders.

According to Commissioner Kasuso Lieutenant-Colonels Luka and Rosoa Khayumbi have worked as officers of the Salvation Army international world for the past twenty eight years, adding that their experiences will bring a great improvement to the command.

The Nigeria territory Commander also challenged Salvationists of the command to support the leadership in order to leave from the position of a command to Territory, stressing that the Salvation Army has stayed too long in Liberia to still be at a command level at this time.

He further cautioned members of the Salvation Army in Liberia, Sierra and Guinea Command to work as a team if they are to realize their dream of becoming a Territory, adding that only hard work and togetherness can bring change or upward movement in any organization which according to him can bring more benefits to all members.

In a response, Lt. Colonel Rosoa Khayumbi disclosed that God never made a mistake for them to be appointed by the General of the Salvation Army to serve the Liberia Command, because according to her they are now feeling at home and happy to make new family in Liberia the sweet land of Liberty.

They called for the corporation of all members both young and old noting in the work of God everyone contribution is very essential, for the upward movement of the work of the Salvation Army in Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea Command.

Before concluding her message, Lt. Col. Rosoa Khayumbi described the Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea Command as one big forest that includes the educated, the uneducated, big and small with different ways of seeing things and taking care of things but at the end everyone is equally important in the areas of assignments.

The Command President for women Ministries concluded by calling on everyone to work in Unity including officers, Local Officers, soldiers and friends of the Salvation Army for the common good of the Salvation Army and do away with thing things that have the propensity of bring a setback in the work of God.

Moreover, the Officer Commanding (Bishop) of the Salvation Army Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea Command Lt. Col. Luka Khayumbi has urged Salvationists of the Command to move from their firmed position if they are to receive the blessings of God.

According to Lt. Col. Khayumbi there are things that some members are holding fast to which have been stopping them from serving God in the right direction, calling on them "do not allow the Lord Jesus Christ to pass you by". Lt. Col. Khayumbi concluded his message.

The program, which brought together several hundreds of Salvationists from Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea, Students and teachers of TSA School system and visitors was held at Salvation Army William Booth Compound on the Pipeline Road in Paynesville.