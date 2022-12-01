South Africa: President Ramaphosa Denies Violating Oath of Office

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he "categorically denies" allegations that he has violated his oath of office.

This as the independent Section 89 panel - formed to look into the robbery at the Phala Phala game farm - found that the President may have seriously violated sections 96(2)(a) of the Constitution and Section 34(1) of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities (PRECCA) Act.

"I have endeavoured, throughout my tenure as President, not only to abide by my oath but to set an example of respect for the Constitution, for its institutions, for due process and the law.

"I categorically deny that I have violated this oath in any way, and I similarly deny that I am guilty of any of the allegations made against me," President Ramaphosa said.

In a statement, the Presidency said it "noted" the report of the panel which was handed over to National Assembly (NA) Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula on Wednesday.

"The s89 process has presented an unprecedented and extraordinary moment for South Africa's constitutional democracy. The conclusions of the panel require careful reading and appropriate consideration in the interest of the stability of government and that of the country.

"The Presidency appreciates that according to the rules of the National Assembly, the NA needs to consider the report and determine the most appropriate way forward.

"The President is giving consideration to the report and an announcement will be made in due course," the Presidency said in a statement on Wednesday evening.

Earlier in the day, the Speaker said the NA will consider and adopt a resolution on the report of the Section 89 independent panel into President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday next week.

The panel investigated whether there is sufficient evidence to show that President Ramaphosa violated any grounds of impeachment set out in Section 89 of the Constitution linked to his conduct related to a robbery at his Phala Phala game farm in 2020.

The section provides that a sitting President can be removed on these grounds:

serious violation of the Constitution or the law

serious misconduct

inability to perform the functions of office