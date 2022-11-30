South Africa: Phala Phala Report to be Handed to Parliament Today - South African News Briefs - November 30, 2022

Cape Town —

Phala Phala Panel to Hand Over Report Today

The independent panel looking into the unreported theft of U.S.$4 million at President Cyril Ramaphosa's game farm Phala Phala, will hand over its report today. The panel, led by retired Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo, was established to determine if Ramaphosa's conduct warrants an impeachment inquiry. The report will be handed to the Speaker of Parliament. The report was due two weeks ago, but a last-minute extension was granted. MPs are to discuss its recommendations in a week.

Don't Pay, Pleads Western Cape Police Over Kidnappings

At a media briefing on the latest Western Cape crime statistics yesterday, the province's Police Commissioner Thembisile Patekile pleaded with families of kidnap victims to trust the police to solve the cases and not to pay a ransom demand. Cape Town has seen a string of kidnappings since the Covid-19 lockdown ended - those at risk are mostly foreign nationals who are business people, or their relatives.

Diesel Could See Substantial Price Cut, But Not Petrol

Diesel users may be in for a sizeable price cut next week - just in time for the December holiday season. The Automobile Association says that estimates from the Central Energy Fund show that diesel prices could come down by as much as R1.28/litre. However, petrol may see an increase of 97c/litre.