Nigeria: Govt Rakes N2trn From Indirect Taxes, As Banks' Taxes Rise 41.7% to N135bn

1 December 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Peter Egwuatu

Despite the economic headwinds, the Federal Government, FG, received N2.01 trillion in indirect taxes in the third quarter of 2022, Q3'22, up 16.6 per cent from the N1.72 trillion collected in the corresponding period of 2021, according to the data of the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS.

Indirect taxes paid to the government by a producers or retailers and later passed on to the consumers. They include value-added taxes (VAT), customs or import duties, excise duty, among others.

Indirect taxes are calculated based on current basic prices.

Meanwhile, 15 leading banks listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited, NGX, paid N135.3 billion as tax in Q3'22, showing 41.7 per cent rise against N 95.49 billion in the corresponding period of 2021, Q3'21.

The banks' tax figure also represents 14.7 per cent of their Profit Before Tax, PBT, declared in Q3'22 as against 12.6 percent in Q3'21.

The PBT of the banks rose 21.6 percent to N 920.024 billion in Q3'22 against N 756.574 billion in Q3'21.

Findings by Vanguard from the latest figure released by the NGX show that Tier-1 banks which are First Bank, Access Holdings, Zenith Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank and UBA accounted for 84.6 per cent of the total tax paid by the sector in Q3'22 as against 89.8 per cent in Q3'21.

Details of individual bank's tax figure show that Guaranty Trust Bank led with N 39.375billon followed by Zenith Bank with N 28.218billion and UBA with N 22.451billion came third. The other Tier-1 banks, First Bank and Access paid N14.203 billion and N10.289 billion respectively.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.