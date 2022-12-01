Nigeria: The Letterman - Premium Times Launches Book On Obasanjo's 'Secret' Letters (Live Updates)

Premium Times
The Letterman book cover.
1 December 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Bakare Majeed

The Letterman: Inside the 'Secret' Letters of former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo, x-rays the role of letter writing in leadership, governance and politics.

The official launch of The Letterman, a book authored by PREMIUM TIMES' Editor-in-chief, Musikilu Mojeed, holds in Abuja today.

All is set for the 492-page narrative non-fiction to be unveiled before an audience of Nigerians including top dignitaries at the Bolton White Apartments.

The Letterman: Inside the 'Secret' Letters of former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo, x-rays the role of letter writing in leadership, governance and politics.

It focuses on the former president and his fondness for speaking bluntly to subordinates, superiors, associates and foreign personalities - through letters - not minding the reactions the letters might generate.

The book curates some of the most significant and historical letters written and received by the former president. And a number of these letters, written to dignitaries in Nigeria and around the world, have never been publicly seen.

Expected at the launch is former President Goodluck Jonathan, who is the special guest of honour. A Senior Advocate of Nigeria and Chairman of the Governing Council of Osun State University, Yusuf Ali, is the Chairman of the event.

The Catholic Archbishop of Sokoto Diocese, Hassan Kukah, who is the book reviewer, and a former Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Ifueko Okauru, the chief presenter, are also expected at the occasion.

Other dignitaries who have confirmed attendance at the event are a former Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi; Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello; a senator, Adelere Oriolowo; a former senator, Babafemi Ojudu, a former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; the Director General of the Nigeria Governors' Forum, Asishana Okauru, and a former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Nuhu Ribadu.

Equally expected are members of the diplomatic corps, top politicians, governors, legislators, captains of industry, traditional rulers, clergy, media executives and practitioners among others.

The event will kick off at 10 a.m.

PREMIUM TIMES will bring you live updates from the book launch.

You can also join the event virtually here:

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.