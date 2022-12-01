Nigeria: Dana Air Increases Owerri Route Frequency, Resumes Abuja to Owerri, Enugu Flights

Dana Air has announced the resumption of its Abuja to Owerri, Enugu service from December 9, 2022.

The airline disclosed this in a statement made available to Vanguard by its Corporate Communications Head, Kingsley Ezenwa, in Lagos.

According to him, "We are gradually opening our prime routes to offer superior options to our guests in terms of fares, service and comfortability.

"We are delighted to re-introduce these flights based on popular demand for our service to these destinations and the schedule has been suitably fixed to meet the expectations of our eastern brothers and sisters.'

"Our customer service is still 24/7 and our guests are encouraged to visit our website to get best fares for their yuletide, business or leisure travels."

Dana Air has since resumption on the 9th of november 2022, commended for its resilience as the first and only domestic airline to have undergone and scaled twice, an operational audit conducted by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

The airline's resumption of these routes has been more of a huge relief for its customers as it has since encouraged the right fare pricing for the travelling public.

Having flown over 9 million passengers since its inception in November 2008, Dana Air is one of Nigeria's leading airlines with a varied fleet of 9 Boeing aircraft, and daily flights from Lagos to Abuja, Port Harcourt, Enugu and Owerri.